Kasselakis attacks PM, ‘propaganda media’ following release of ND’s accounts

Leftist opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and what he called “propaganda media” following the release of New Democracy’s accounts, which revealed that the ruling party’s bank debts have more than doubled in just seven years.

“For years, the government’s propaganda media have tried to convince us that we live in a different reality,” Kasselakis said. “Mr Mitsotakis is never held accountable for the high cost of living, soaring rents or profiteering – blame is always shifted to someone else. Meanwhile, he is presented as a stellar economic manager. This is the essence of Mitsotakis’s politics: Borrowed money and write-offs for himself and his associates, at the expense of the Greek people.”

According to New Democracy’s accounts, the party’s total liabilities reached some 488 million euros in 2023. Compared to the previous year, bank debts increased by 50 million euros (475 million euros in 2023 versus 425 million euros in 2022).

Over the past seven years, ND’s debts have surged from just over 225 million euros to nearly 488 million euros.