Minister pledges to fight Mykonos mob

[InTime News]

Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis has announced the reinforcement of the Mykonos Police Sub-Directorate with officers from Attica Security, in order to combat crime on the Cycladic island. 

“Our decision is to eliminate from the island all those who practice illegal activities, whether related to transport, whether related to entertainment, or related to a number of other antisocial phenomena,” he said during a visit to the island on Friday.

Chrysochoidis added that the government’s “mission is the dismantling of all these gangs and groups which violate the law and commit crimes.” 

