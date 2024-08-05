Government aiming for fall reboot

Starting with the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in September, the government will attempt to gradually close the open fronts that have been hurting it, namely issues pertaining to peoples’ daily lives.

Firstly, there will be “adjustments” to reduce the contributions of self-employed professionals. The government’s handling of the issue exacted a huge toll as the recent European Parliament elections suggested, with many many voters turning their back on ruling New Democracy.

Hospital emergency services will also be strengthened as the National Health System (ESY) remains a big thorn in the government’s side. Given the shortages of medical staff and the lack of interest, the government will hope to lure doctors to ESY with better salaries. Beyond that, it will place an emphasis on outpatient clinics and infrastructure.

Education will also be a priority, not least school infrastructure.

The improvement of the buildings and even the solution of relocation is a priority. Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis is also planning institutional changes concerning the way in which schools are managed, but also content changes, that is, in the curriculum and the way lessons will be taught.

Measures are also being examined to encourage larger families. Tax exemptions in the case of having a second child or a further reduction of income tax are being considered.

Additional places in nurseries are a key priority for the government, as is the extension of the My Home program with My Home 2. The new cycle of the program will address more than 30,000 beneficiaries aged up to 50 years.

However, the government’s number one problem is the cost-of-living crisis, and is planning even greater tightening of control mechanisms – given its firm belief that the existing international problems that actually raise prices very often act as an alibi for business groups.