POLITICS

Alkiviadis Stefanis appointed new governor of Mount Athos

Alkiviadis Stefanis appointed new governor of Mount Athos

Alkiviadis Stefanis, a former Minister of Defense, was appointed as the new Governor of Mount Athos on Tuesday. He succeeds Ambassador Emeritus Anastasios Mitsialis, who resigned on Monday.

The Civil Administration of Mount Athos, under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is responsible for overseeing the implementation of Athonite rules and maintaining public order and safety.

Based in the village of Karyes, the administration of Mount Athos consists of the civil governor, the deputy governor, and other staff.

This transition comes amid renewed discussion of a possible police raid on the Esphigmenou Monastery, which has been at the center of a conflict between the official church and Old Calendarist monks since the 1970s.

Church Religion Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Archbishop Ieronymos rejects separation of church and state
POLITICS

Archbishop Ieronymos rejects separation of church and state

Kasselakis meets with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem
POLITICS

Kasselakis meets with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem

All eyes on the Middle East
PREVIEW

All eyes on the Middle East

Government aiming for fall reboot
POLITICS

Government aiming for fall reboot

Wiretapping report’s hanging questions
POLITICS

Wiretapping report’s hanging questions

Minister pledges to fight Mykonos mob
POLITICS

Minister pledges to fight Mykonos mob