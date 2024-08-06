Alkiviadis Stefanis appointed new governor of Mount Athos

Alkiviadis Stefanis, a former Minister of Defense, was appointed as the new Governor of Mount Athos on Tuesday. He succeeds Ambassador Emeritus Anastasios Mitsialis, who resigned on Monday.

The Civil Administration of Mount Athos, under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is responsible for overseeing the implementation of Athonite rules and maintaining public order and safety.

Based in the village of Karyes, the administration of Mount Athos consists of the civil governor, the deputy governor, and other staff.

This transition comes amid renewed discussion of a possible police raid on the Esphigmenou Monastery, which has been at the center of a conflict between the official church and Old Calendarist monks since the 1970s.