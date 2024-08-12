A tough week ahead as fires rage on the outskirts of Athens

A tough week lies ahead as Greece battles wildfires on multiple fronts, with a massive blaze spreading north of Athens.

Athens and Nicosia are also on high alert in case military operations in the Middle East escalate, potentially increasing migration flows and affecting energy supplies and supply chains.

On the political front, tensions remain high despite the summer lull, with infighting within SYRIZA dominating the agenda.

Wildfires

On Monday, a massive wildfire fueled by gale-force winds continued to rage uncontrollably north of the Greek capital, with smoke drifting over Athens. At least 11 towns and villages have been evacuated, and the fire is constantly changing direction.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis returned to Athens from his holiday on the island of Crete to oversee the response. Weather experts have warned of a very challenging week ahead.

Middle East

Greece and Cyprus are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are coordinating plans in case there is a need to evacuate citizens from the region.

Cypriot Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Sunday that Cyprus “has a duty” to assist in evacuating EU and third-country citizens if necessary. He added that there should be no fear of Cyprus becoming involved in the conflict.

Palmas also expressed disappointment with some media and political parties that criticized the government’s handling of the situation, especially following the arrival of the US amphibious assault ship, USS Wasp, in Limassol last Wednesday.

SYRIZA

In the main opposition party SYRIZA, the focus this week is on whether party leader Stefanos Kasselakis will manage to enter the Greek Parliament after MP Othon Iliopoulos resigned.

Iliopoulos expressed his desire for Kasselakis to fill his position, but for this to happen, five other candidates who received more votes than Kasselakis will also need to step down.

The process is expected to drag on, as it will begin when Parliament reconvenes on August 28. Most of the candidates who would need to give up their seats for Kasselakis are close associates of former SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

August 15 Holiday

The Dormition of the Virgin Mary, is celebrated this Thursday, August 15. It is one of the most important religious holidays in the Greek Orthodox Church and for the people of Greece.