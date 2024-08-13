Government preparing for day after

The state apparatus will need to act quickly and on many levels to address the disasters, according to an official of the government whose attention is also focused on the aftermath of the destructive wildfires.

As soon as the fire is put out, the plan is for teams to be called in to document the damage and for the first compensation to be made available to cover the urgent needs of impacted parties. Initiatives will also be launched for the anti-flood projects which are necessary in the wake of wildfires, and for the clearing of the burned regions.

After it became apparent that firefighting and crisis management forces were up against the most challenging fire of the summer, with Attica once again at the epicenter, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis returned to Athens on Sunday and on Monday morning visited the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection’s Operations Center to receive an update on the state of affairs.

Meanwhile SYRIZA and PASOK said the main priority now is to extinguish the fire. “Right now, firefighting is the priority, but the next day, a national plan to prevent the climate crisis is finally needed,” said PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis.