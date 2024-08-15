PM urges unity over polarization

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message of unity on Thursday on the occasion of the national holiday celebrating the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, saying the country should move away from polarization and toxicity.

Speaking from Hania on the island of Crete, he thanked the officials of the state apparatus and also the volunteers who were on the front line of the battle with the devastating wildfire in Attica on Sunday and Monday and assured those who were affected “that the state will make sure to move quickly to compensate them.”

“August 15, like any great holiday, should be a moment of reflection and self-awareness, recognizing that the country moves forward only through unity and fighting the polarization and toxicity that has not done our country any good in recent years. I hope these moments of reflection will make us all think about how we can become better and how united we can move forward to face the great difficulties in the future,” he stressed, while also referring to the Armed Forces, underlining that “we are constantly making sure that they are strengthened, which is necessary in the turbulent times we live in.”