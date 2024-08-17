POLITICS

Kasselakis hits out at homophobic online slurs

Kasselakis hits out at homophobic online slurs

Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis responded on Saturday to the social media posts of “hate and homophobia” directed against him on a site that published his wedding gift list, blaming the ruling conservative New Democracy party and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself.

In his response, Kasselakis, who is gay, said the list was published by a pro-government site and that the comments published under the story were by “ND trolls” who “cursed and slandered us.”

One of the comments said, “Die and burn in hell… commies.”

“The publishing [of the list] and readiness of the paid trolls was so well orchestrated by Maximos Mansion that the fact is beyond us. I hold Mr Mitsotakis solely responsible for all the hateful and homophobic comments we receive in our most personal moment,” the SYRIZA leader wrote.

Politics

