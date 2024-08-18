ND demands expulsion of SYRIZA MEP Pappas for remarks against police officer

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis called on Sunday for SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis to expel MEP Nikos Pappas from the party after a private Instagram conversation in which Pappas appeared to make offensive remarks against a police officer was leaked online.

“In a normal party, his expulsion would be self-evident. Such behaviors have no place in our democracy,” said Marinakis, adding that a representative of Greece in the European Parliament should not insult police officers.

“Mr. Kasselakis, there’s no need for many words in such cases, just the obvious decision to expel him. We await your response,” he added.

In his response via Instagram, SYRIZA MEP Nikos Pappas, after stating that he respects the security forces, claimed that the police officer had made insulting remarks against him and his family.

“I respect and recognize the security forces—they know this themselves from private conversations we’ve had. But I will not accept threats or insults from any far-right troll or fascist targeting me and my family,” said Pappas.

Furthermore, he accused the government of trying to shift the agenda away from the wildfires raging across Greece.

“It would be better for those at the Maximos Mansion to deal with more serious matters. The world is burning, people are dying,” he said.