POLITICS

ND demands expulsion of SYRIZA MEP Pappas for remarks against police officer

ND demands expulsion of SYRIZA MEP Pappas for remarks against police officer
[InTimeNews]

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis called on Sunday for SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis to expel MEP Nikos Pappas from the party after a private Instagram conversation in which Pappas appeared to make offensive remarks against a police officer was leaked online.

“In a normal party, his expulsion would be self-evident. Such behaviors have no place in our democracy,” said Marinakis, adding that a representative of Greece in the European Parliament should not insult police officers.

“Mr. Kasselakis, there’s no need for many words in such cases, just the obvious decision to expel him. We await your response,” he added.

In his response via Instagram, SYRIZA MEP Nikos Pappas, after stating that he respects the security forces, claimed that the police officer had made insulting remarks against him and his family.

“I respect and recognize the security forces—they know this themselves from private conversations we’ve had. But I will not accept threats or insults from any far-right troll or fascist targeting me and my family,” said Pappas. 

Furthermore, he accused the government of trying to shift the agenda away from the wildfires raging across Greece.

“It would be better for those at the Maximos Mansion to deal with more serious matters. The world is burning, people are dying,” he said.

Politics Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case
NEWS

Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case

PM pledges continuing support for Greek shipping industry
ECONOMY

PM pledges continuing support for Greek shipping industry

Government banking on conclusive assessment
POLITICS

Government banking on conclusive assessment

Kasselakis hits out at homophobic online slurs
POLITICS

Kasselakis hits out at homophobic online slurs

PM urges unity over polarization
POLITICS

PM urges unity over polarization

Mitsotakis thanks aerial firefighters
ENVIRONMENT

Mitsotakis thanks aerial firefighters