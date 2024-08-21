POLITICS

Mayor calls for community service for vandals, arsonists

Mayor calls for community service for vandals, arsonists

The mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli in southern Athens has launched a petition to impose community service on people found vandalizing public property or setting fire to forests.

The goal is to pass legislation making this punishment mandatory for both adults and minors, as well as lowering the age limit for its enforcement from 15 to 14 years. However, agencies dealing with delinquent minors have expressed reservations.

Mayor Giannis Konstantatos believes that the imposition of compulsory social work is the only solution to stop vandalism and arson. “The idea arose after the arrest of two minors who set a fire in Glyfada and their release with a fine of 4,000 euros,” he said.

“In our area, we constantly have vandalism in parks, playgrounds and schools by teenagers, who do it for fun,” he noted, adding that the municipality is then asked to pay for the damage. The collection of signatures is being done via his personal website. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case
NEWS

Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case

Wiretapping report’s hanging questions
POLITICS

Wiretapping report’s hanging questions

Minister pledges to fight Mykonos mob
POLITICS

Minister pledges to fight Mykonos mob

Supreme Court finds no state service involvement in Predator spyware case
POLITICS

Supreme Court finds no state service involvement in Predator spyware case

All parties deny illegal acts in phone tapping case
POLITICS

All parties deny illegal acts in phone tapping case

PASOK suspends party members allegedly involved in business extortion ring
POLITICS

PASOK suspends party members allegedly involved in business extortion ring