Mayor calls for community service for vandals, arsonists

The mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli in southern Athens has launched a petition to impose community service on people found vandalizing public property or setting fire to forests.

The goal is to pass legislation making this punishment mandatory for both adults and minors, as well as lowering the age limit for its enforcement from 15 to 14 years. However, agencies dealing with delinquent minors have expressed reservations.

Mayor Giannis Konstantatos believes that the imposition of compulsory social work is the only solution to stop vandalism and arson. “The idea arose after the arrest of two minors who set a fire in Glyfada and their release with a fine of 4,000 euros,” he said.

“In our area, we constantly have vandalism in parks, playgrounds and schools by teenagers, who do it for fun,” he noted, adding that the municipality is then asked to pay for the damage. The collection of signatures is being done via his personal website.