Government’s extensive plan for restoration of fire-stricken Attica

The government has begun implementing an extensive plan for the restoration of the fire-stricken areas of northeastern Attica, it was reported on Tuesday, as PM Mitsotakis visited Penteli to meet with key authorities.

The plan includes, among other initiatives, a special forest recovery project and a specific program called “Greening My Garden – Greening Penteli,” aimed at the immediate clean-up and restoration of private gardens that have been burned.

An emergency grant from the Ministry of the Interior to fire-affected municipalities, will cover all public spaces within the settlements impacted by the fire.

Furthermore, as of Tuesday, citizens and businesses that have suffered damage to homes and commercial properties can submit applications for financial aid.

The government has also tasked the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA) and the forest services with drafting a special plan for fire protection and the recovery of Attica’s forests and streams by the end of September.

In the coming weeks, comprehensive management plans for all forests and mountainous areas of Attica, covering a total of 1.4 million acres, will be completed.

Simultaneously, reforestation projects covering 58,340 acres in Attica are already being contracted, funded by the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Fire prevention studies are also being developed nationwide, covering a total area of 42 million acres, with additional specialized plans for protecting residential zones adjacent to forests.

More than 2.1 billion euros has been allocated for upgrading civil protection systems and infrastructure, along with approximately 1 billion euros from national and EU funds for the protection and management of forests.