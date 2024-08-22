Kasselakis’ leadership challenged in SYRIZA political secretariat meeting

Tensions within the main opposition party SYRIZA between President Stefanos Kasselakis and prominent party officials continued to escalate during the political secretariat meeting on Wednesday, which was marked by walkouts and leadership challenges.

Recently ousted party MP Pavlos Polakis called for a change in leadership, though he did not directly name party leader Kasselakis.

“The leadership cannot move forward like this. It cannot provide a political solution. Change is needed, and I will contribute to this effort for change,” Polakis reportedly said in front of Political Secretariat members.

During the same meeting, eight prominent SYRIZA members representing the group of 87 walked out from the political secretariat.

In their statement, they expressed opposition to the president’s proposal regarding the party’s media outlets and his attempt to enter Parliament by pressuring SYRIZA MPs to resign so he can take their place.

“The refusal to provide financial data to the political secretariat speaks volumes about the rules being imposed in the new SYRIZA, which in no way represent the left,” they pointedly noted in their text.

From his side, despite internal pressures, Kasselakis stated that he does not plan to resign or call snap elections.

“I am not picking up the gauntlet, whoever wants to, let them file a motion with the Central Committee,” he said.