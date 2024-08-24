‘Vulgar’ X post prompts threats of lawsuits

Prominent SYRIZA MPs Sokratis Famellos and Dora Tsambazi have threatened legal action after an anonymous post on X claimed they are in a romantic relationship and that they were hosted at the summer house of leading party member Efi Achtsioglou in Pilio for five days.

The post, with the handle ”Ioannis,” claimed “Famellos did not allocate a single euro for the SYRIZA party media because he simply does not want to. However, he spent the whole of August together with his new partner, Dora Tzambazi, as guests at Achtsioglou’s summer house in Pilio for five days.”

Tsambazi responded by writing “see you in court. And then you will explain why and who made you say such vulgarities.”

“I strongly protest and call on you to immediately retract your absolutely false and defamatory post against me and make the necessary remedial action, otherwise I will take legal action against you,” wrote Famellos.

SYRIZA party leader Stefanos Kasselakis backed both MPs with a post on X, stressing that “the vulgarity has exceeded all limits and we now live with it every day.”