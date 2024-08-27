PM pledges Thessaloniki metro delivery on November 30

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday pledged that the long-delayed Thessaloniki metro will finally be delivered to the people of the northern port city on November 30.

“After many inaugurations that were not actually inaugurations, after tarpaulins, presentations and disputes, I am pleased to announce that the Thessaloniki Metro will be delivered – not inaugurated, but delivered – to the citizens on November 30,” the prime minister told an event at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall.

Mitsotakis was in Thessaloniki to attend the presentation of a new digital platform for regional development plans, erga.gov.gr, and of the government’s plan to boost growth in northern Greece.

Saying that no other government has implemented as many major infrastructure projects in the area as this one, Mitsotakis went on to pledge a new cancer hospital and delivery of the Thessaloniki flyover by the spring of 2027.

The prime minister’s visit comes a few days before the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair, where Mitsotakis is expected to present his government’s plans and objectives for the next three years of its second term in office.