Tsapanidou to take vacant parliamentary seat amidst tensions in SYRIZA

Former SYRIZA spokesperson Popi Tsapanidou announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that she will take the seat of Othon Iliopoulos following his resignation as a member of parliament in early August.

“I was officially called by the parliamentary speaker’s office, based on the provisions of the constitution, the electoral process, and the regulations of parliament, to replace, as the first substitute on the SYRIZA state ballot, the seat that has been left vacant,” stated Tsapanidou adding that she will “fulfill the mandates of the constitution and the people’s verdict.”

Tsapanidou will be sworn in as an MP on Friday. Her decision comes amid heightened tensions in SYRIZA, with the party multiple factions openly clashing.

Iliopoulos resigned from his position in early August, stating that he wished for his seat to be taken by the SYRIZA leader, Stefanos Kasselakis.

However, Tsapanidou, who remains close to former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, was the first substitute to replace Iliopoulos. By taking the seat, she has effectively blocked Kasselakis from entering parliament.

On Tuesday, SYRIZA’s parliamentary group is expected to meet, while the atmosphere within the party remains tense.