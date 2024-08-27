SYRIZA’s internal clashes continue as Kasselakis proposes changes to parliamentary group leadership

At the meeting of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group on Tuesday, party leader Stefanos Kasselakis proposed several changes to the parliamentary group leadership positions.

Kasselakis, who participated via Zoom from Crete, where he is for his wedding, proposed former minister of state Nikos Pappas to replace Sokratis Famellos as the leader of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group.

“I want to sincerely thank Sokratis Famellos for the excellent cooperation we’ve had over the last 11 months,” stated Kasselakis, adding that he has asked Famellos to help with drafting SYRIZA’s governmental program.

However, Famellos has said he will not resign and called on Kasselakis to initiate a vote of no confidence if he wishes to replace him.

“I will not resign. The procedures provided for by the regulations of the parliamentary group should be followed. The motion of no confidence against me should be put to a secret vote,” said Famellos in a statement.

Kasselakis also proposed Giorgos Gavrilos, Giannis Sarakiotis and Nina Kasimati as parliamentary representatives, Vasilis Kokkalis as deputy parliamentary representative and Giota Poulou as coordinator of the government monitoring committee (EPEKE).

Theodora Tzakri remains the secretary of the parliamentary group and Thanos Moraitis remains the director. Rallia Christidou continues as deputy EPEKE coordinator.