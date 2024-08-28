SYRIZA: Nikos Pappas elected new parliamentary group leader

Former state minister Nikos Pappas was elected as the new leader of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group following a vote late Tuesday. A total of 17 MPs supported the proposal by SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis, while 12 voted against it, and four abstained.

Pappas succeeded Sokratis Famellos, who had earlier refused to step down and called for a vote on his replacement.

Kasselakis participated in the parliamentary group meeting via Zoom from Crete, where he is preparing for his wedding. The move was seen as a last-ditch effort to curb the growing internal opposition to his leadership within the leftist opposition party.

“I am determined to move forward on a new path of extroversion, shaping a modern SYRIZA for its members, for society, and for the people,” he said.