Expelled SYRIZA MP Linou refuses to hand over parliamentary seat

Athina Linou announced on Wednesday her decision not to hand over her parliamentary seat following her expulsion from SYRIZA’s parliamentary group for violating transparency rules.

Addressing the party’s president, Stefanos Kasselakis, personally, Linou stated that her management of the NGO Prolepsis was “impeccable,” and by asking her to resign, Kasselakis is asking her to “accept a non-existent guilt” and is “endorsing the malicious slander” against her by Pavlos Polakis.

“Therefore, I inform you that I will not resign from my position as a Member of the Hellenic Parliament, nor will I relinquish the seat given to me by over 25,000 voters,” Linou concluded.

SYRIZA responded to Linou’s statement, saying, “Ms. Linou avoided providing the clarifications and information that were requested of her, a stance she continues with her statement today,” adding that her seat belongs to the party and not to her.

Linou was expelled from SYRIZA’s parliamentary group on Wednesday after her explanation regarding her management as head of the Prolepsis Institute—an NGO specializing in preventive medicine and public health—was deemed insufficient by party president Kasselakis.

“I was not satisfied with her explanations, and my office has requested her resignation and the facilitation with the handover of her seat,” said Stefanos Kasselakis, adding, “Athina Linou’s financial activities should have been scrutinized for any irregularities before her inclusion on SYRIZA’s ballot.”

Linou had been accused by Pavlos Polakis, a former alternate health minister under the SYRIZA administration, of violating transparency rules.

In response, Linou took legal action against Polakis, accusing him of spreading “lies to serve his political ambitions.” She also provided 459 pages of the NGO’s financial data to Kasselakis’ political bureau, stating that she “welcomed any inspection.”