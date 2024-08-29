PM: Situation will gradually improve

Referring to the cost-of-living crisis, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the problem of high prices is an “ongoing battle” and that things will gradually improve.

“To avoid misunderstandings, no one is saying that prices have not gone up in our country in recent years. What we are saying is that we are resisting and that things will gradually get better,” he said, while deriding the “climate that some people are trying to rebuild around prices in the market, at a time, in fact, when inflation is receding.”

“For the second month in a row food price increases in our country have fallen below the European average,” he said in his introductory speech. “If we remove the disproportionate impact of olive oil on the food price index in our country, the food price index is now moving downward,” he stressed, concluding that “our central objective and the best response to high prices is permanent increases in income.”

Mitsotakis said he asked the development minister to provide detailed information on prices last year and this year, which he said shows that “the fortifications we have raised so far, which are many, are effective and that this difficult phase is coming to an end.” Nonetheless, he said the efforts to tackle the crisis are ongoing.