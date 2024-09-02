POLITICS SOCIALIST MILESTONE

PASOK turning 50

PASOK turning 50

The Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its establishment by late prime minister Andreas Papandreou on Tuesday, as it heads into a leadership race that will determine its way forward.

The party’s main event will be held at Zappeio Hall in central Athens on Tuesday evening and will include speeches by former party leaders Kostas Simitis, George Papandreou and Evangelos Venizelos, as well as by the current president, Nikos Androulakis, who is also expected to outline his campaign platform.

The event will also pay tribute to the signatories of the party’s founding charter, on September 3, 1974. PASOK was founded by Andreas Papandreou, who led the party from 1974 to 1996 and served three terms as prime minister of Greece in the 80s and 90s.

Separately, Pavlos Geroulanos, one of the candidates hoping to make it into the running for the PASOK presidency, will be presenting his program at an online event at noon on Tuesday, scheduled to coincide with the anniversary.

Eight candidates have so far expressed an interest in the party’s top spot and they have until September 9 to formally submit their nomination, which needs to be backed by 5,000 signatures.

Politics Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
On anniversary of democracy’s return, Mitsotakis urges ‘bold leaps’ to catch up with EU peers
POLITICS

On anniversary of democracy’s return, Mitsotakis urges ‘bold leaps’ to catch up with EU peers

UN approves resolution to commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica genocide annually over Serb opposition
POLITICS

UN approves resolution to commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica genocide annually over Serb opposition

Europe Day celebrations in Cyprus mark 20 years in EU
POLITICS

Europe Day celebrations in Cyprus mark 20 years in EU

Critical week ahead for PM’s Thessaloniki fair announcements
POLITICS

Critical week ahead for PM’s Thessaloniki fair announcements

Number of independent MPs growing
PARLIAMENTARY GROUPS

Number of independent MPs growing

Changes set to be introduced to schools
NEWS

Changes set to be introduced to schools