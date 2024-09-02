PASOK turning 50

The Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its establishment by late prime minister Andreas Papandreou on Tuesday, as it heads into a leadership race that will determine its way forward.

The party’s main event will be held at Zappeio Hall in central Athens on Tuesday evening and will include speeches by former party leaders Kostas Simitis, George Papandreou and Evangelos Venizelos, as well as by the current president, Nikos Androulakis, who is also expected to outline his campaign platform.

The event will also pay tribute to the signatories of the party’s founding charter, on September 3, 1974. PASOK was founded by Andreas Papandreou, who led the party from 1974 to 1996 and served three terms as prime minister of Greece in the 80s and 90s.

Separately, Pavlos Geroulanos, one of the candidates hoping to make it into the running for the PASOK presidency, will be presenting his program at an online event at noon on Tuesday, scheduled to coincide with the anniversary.

Eight candidates have so far expressed an interest in the party’s top spot and they have until September 9 to formally submit their nomination, which needs to be backed by 5,000 signatures.