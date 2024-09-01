POLITICS

Critical week ahead for PM’s Thessaloniki fair announcements

The upcoming week will be crucial for finalizing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) next Sunday.

Economic staff are conducting thorough simulations to ensure fiscal stability is maintained. The Finance Ministry aims to preserve this stability while seeking additional fiscal space to offer social benefits amid rising living costs, including high supermarket prices and rent.

Mitsotakis’ measures, which are still being finalized, will focus on improving daily life for citizens. Key areas include addressing housing and demographic challenges, enhancing public health and education, and supporting vulnerable groups. The government is prioritizing aid for households, especially new families and pensioners.

