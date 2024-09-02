POLITICS

PASOK ousts SYRIZA from second place; extremes gain

PASOK ousts SYRIZA from second place; extremes gain
SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis visited Volos in central Greece on Monday after the city’s port was inundated with dead fish last week. [InTime News]

Main opposition SYRIZA, in the throes of serious inner-party turmoil, has been booted from second place by socialist PASOK, as ruling New Democracy maintains its solid lead, according to a public opinion poll on Monday.

Carried out by MRB for Open TV, the survey found ND at 21.6% – from 26.5% in May – followed by PASOK at 10.5% (11.5% before the EU Parliament elections in May), with SYRIZA dropping to a meager 8.5% (13.1%) and being closely trailed by far-right nationalist Greek Solution, stable at 8%. Two other far-right parties, Voice of Reason and Niki, gained at 3.4% from 2.3% in May and 3.2% from 2.4% respectively, as populist Course for Freedom rose to 5.3% from 2.8%. 

Regarding PASOK’s upcoming election for a new leader, meanwhile, incumbent Nikos Androulakis and Athens Mayor Haris Doukas look poised for a tight race, receiving 25.5% and 21.9% of support, respectively, among voters of all stripes. 

Politics Survey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
53% of Greeks hold negative opinion of the EU, Pew survey shows
POLITICS

53% of Greeks hold negative opinion of the EU, Pew survey shows

Greek anti-systemic parties vote regularly against EU law, survey shows
POLITICS

Greek anti-systemic parties vote regularly against EU law, survey shows

Greece makes strides in good governance index
POLITICS

Greece makes strides in good governance index

Interest in EU election higher this time around, poll shows
NEWS

Interest in EU election higher this time around, poll shows

Greek interest surges ahead of European elections; health, poverty seen as top campaign issues
EUROBAROMETER SURVEY

Greek interest surges ahead of European elections; health, poverty seen as top campaign issues

New anxieties grip Greeks in 2024
DIANEOSIS SURVEY

New anxieties grip Greeks in 2024