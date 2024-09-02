PASOK ousts SYRIZA from second place; extremes gain

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis visited Volos in central Greece on Monday after the city’s port was inundated with dead fish last week. [InTime News]

Main opposition SYRIZA, in the throes of serious inner-party turmoil, has been booted from second place by socialist PASOK, as ruling New Democracy maintains its solid lead, according to a public opinion poll on Monday.

Carried out by MRB for Open TV, the survey found ND at 21.6% – from 26.5% in May – followed by PASOK at 10.5% (11.5% before the EU Parliament elections in May), with SYRIZA dropping to a meager 8.5% (13.1%) and being closely trailed by far-right nationalist Greek Solution, stable at 8%. Two other far-right parties, Voice of Reason and Niki, gained at 3.4% from 2.3% in May and 3.2% from 2.4% respectively, as populist Course for Freedom rose to 5.3% from 2.8%.

Regarding PASOK’s upcoming election for a new leader, meanwhile, incumbent Nikos Androulakis and Athens Mayor Haris Doukas look poised for a tight race, receiving 25.5% and 21.9% of support, respectively, among voters of all stripes.