Leadership challenge would ‘liquidate’ SYRIZA, Kasselakis says

Any move against him as party leader would hurt and “liquidate” the party, SYRIZA chief Stefanos Kasselakis has said, after outspoken MP Pavlos Polakis called for a new leadership contest in the main opposition party through a grassroots vote.

“A motion of censure against me hurts and liquidates the party, it offers nothing and it hurts our people as well,” Kasselakis is reported to have said after a meeting of SYRIZA’s political secretariat.

The party’s central committee will meet this weekend to address these issues. It remains to be seen how the so-called “87” faction of the party, which also supports grassroots involvement, will react.