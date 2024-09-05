POLITICS

Leadership challenge would ‘liquidate’ SYRIZA, Kasselakis says

Leadership challenge would ‘liquidate’ SYRIZA, Kasselakis says
[InTime News]

Any move against him as party leader would hurt and “liquidate” the party, SYRIZA chief Stefanos Kasselakis has said, after outspoken MP Pavlos Polakis called for a new leadership contest in the main opposition party through a grassroots vote.

“A motion of censure against me hurts and liquidates the party, it offers nothing and it hurts our people as well,” Kasselakis is reported to have said after a meeting of SYRIZA’s political secretariat.

The party’s central committee will meet this weekend to address these issues. It remains to be seen how the so-called “87” faction of the party, which also supports grassroots involvement, will react.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Polakis calls for new SYRIZA leadership vote amid rising tensions
POLITICS

Polakis calls for new SYRIZA leadership vote amid rising tensions

Opposition to name change proposal
POLITICS

Opposition to name change proposal

EPP calls for dismissal of MEP Nikos Pappas for misconduct
POLITICS

EPP calls for dismissal of MEP Nikos Pappas for misconduct

Diamantopoulou calls for TV debate ahead of PASOK leadership election
POLITICS

Diamantopoulou calls for TV debate ahead of PASOK leadership election

PASOK marks 50th anniversary with renewed call for progressive leadership in Greece
POLITICS

PASOK marks 50th anniversary with renewed call for progressive leadership in Greece

PM to send restart message in Thessaloniki
POLITICS

PM to send restart message in Thessaloniki