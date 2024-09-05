Doctors to receive bonus of up to €600 to work in remote areas, says PM

Doctors who chose to work in remote or understaffed areas will earn an additional bonus ranging from 200 to 600 euros, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced.

“Under a joint ministerial decision signed on Thursday, we are introducing an additional financial incentive to attract and retain doctors in underserved or remote areas. This new allowance, depending on the region, will start at 200 euros and can reach up to 600 euros per month for certain specialties,” he said in a social media post.