PASOK to hold two debates as part of leadership contest

[InTime News]

Opposition party PASOK will hold two debates as part of its leadership contest.

Party spokesman Thanasis Glavinas said the debates will take place “both before the first round and before the second round of the internal party elections.”

The party’s leadership election is scheduled for October 6. Recent polls show incumbent leader Nikos Androulakis and Athens Mayor Haris Doukas as the frontrunners among a total of seven candidates.

A recent poll found Androulakis leads with 29.2%, followed closely by Doukas at 26.4%. Anna Diamantopoulou holds 15.4%, while Pavlos Geroulanos polls at 14.8%, with the remaining candidates below 5%.

In a potential second-round matchup, Doukas leads Androulakis by 3.4%, with 45.7% of the vote compared to Androulakis’ 42.9%.

