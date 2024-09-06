POLITICS

Incentives announced for physicians in remote areas

Doctors of the National Health Service (ESY) who are posted in remote areas and places with problems will be able to earn up to 7,200 euros gross per year in addition to their basic salary, according to a joint decision signed by the ministers of health and finance, Adonis Georgiadis and Kostis Hatzidakis. 

The decision, which aims to deal with chronic shortages around the country, especially in remote areas, “dramatically” increases the financial incentive for doctors.

The measure focuses particularly on 18 specialties, such as pathologists, general practitioners, anesthesiologists, radiologists and oncologists.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the move in a social media post, saying that depending on the category of the area where the doctor will practice, the fee “will start from 200 euros and for specific specialties it can reach up to 600 euros per month.” 

