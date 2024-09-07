Opposition parties in turmoil

With the government on the defensive and looking for initiatives that will bring drifting voters back, the two biggest opposition parties are distracted by internal turmoil.

The situation appears to be more serious in the main opposition party, SYRIZA, whose central committee meets Saturday.

Two distinct, and probably incompatible, dissident forces are expected to challenge leader Stefanos Kasselakis: on the one hand, the so-called “group of 87,” who claim their numbers are larger, and, on the other, populist MP Pavlos Polakis, who has his own following.

Both the 87 and Polakis have called for new leadership elections and both have questioned Kasselakis’ fitness to lead the party.

Their precise moves on Saturday are not yet known: The “87” were deliberating until late Friday. A motion of no confidence could be tabled, but not all dissidents are certain such a move could succeed.

The socialist PASOK is preparing for early October’s leadership contest. But, questions of eligibility have been raised about one of the favorites, Haris Doukas, who is also mayor of Athens. Some are ready to overlook the eligibility issue, but the fact that it has been raised a few days before the slate of candidates is confirmed, on September 15, has raised tensions within the party.