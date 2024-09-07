POLITICS

PM to unveil policy agenda at TIF

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline the government’s policy agenda on Saturday night at the opening of the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Vellidis conference center. Mitsotakis, who arrived Friday, will meet with the TIF-Helexpo board on Saturday morning and tour the fair’s pavilions. Mitsotakis will also hold a press conference on Sunday at noon.

Germany is this year’s honored country, with 135 companies among the more than 1,300 exhibitors. A drone light show, the largest in Greece, will feature 500 drones tonight. 

The fair, which highlights growing Greek-German economic ties, includes 150 events focused on technology, education, and energy. TIF runs through September 15.

