Kasselakis rejects leadership vote, calls for SYRIZA reform

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis, speaking at the party’s central committee on Saturday, said the party must “change or sink,” citing the need for reform amid internal dissent.

Kasselakis dismissed calls from the “87” faction members, including MP Pavlos Polakis, for a leadership vote, deferring the issue to the upcoming congress, adding, “If you disagree, file a motion of no confidence against me.”

Kasselakis criticized internal factions and accused former leader Alexis Tsipras of failing to unify the party, saying, “Former leaders typically support their successors.”

Addressing Polakis, he said his expulsion stemmed from being drawn into “theatrical” behavior and vowed to eliminate cliques and divisions within SYRIZA.