PM: Raising wages and reforming ESY the key priorities for second term

Increasing the minimum wage and improving the National Health System (ESY) are the two key priorities for the conservative government’s second term, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a press conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair in northern Greece on Sunday.

“My primary goal is to continuously increase the minimum wage. This is a central policy commitment on which I would like to be judged at the end of the term,” he said.

Mitsotakis outlined that the aim is to gradually raise the average monthly wage to €1,500 and the minimum wage to €950 by 2027.

“The second goal is to reform the ESY. I am aware of the public’s concerns. The ESY requires significant changes. By 2027, we should have many new hospitals and better-paid doctors,” he added.

During his customary speech at the trade fair on Saturday, Mitsotakis announced a series of measures designed to increase citizens’ disposable income and enhance the availability of housing. The planned income increases will impact retirees, employees in both the private and public sectors, ESY doctors, and uniformed personnel.