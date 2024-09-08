POLITICS TIF

PM: Raising wages and reforming ESY the key priorities for second term

PM: Raising wages and reforming ESY the key priorities for second term

Increasing the minimum wage and improving the National Health System (ESY) are the two key priorities for the conservative government’s second term, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a press conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair in northern Greece on Sunday.

“My primary goal is to continuously increase the minimum wage. This is a central policy commitment on which I would like to be judged at the end of the term,” he said.

Mitsotakis outlined that the aim is to gradually raise the average monthly wage to €1,500 and the minimum wage to €950 by 2027.

“The second goal is to reform the ESY. I am aware of the public’s concerns. The ESY requires significant changes. By 2027, we should have many new hospitals and better-paid doctors,” he added.

During his customary speech at the trade fair on Saturday, Mitsotakis announced a series of measures designed to increase citizens’ disposable income and enhance the availability of housing. The planned income increases will impact retirees, employees in both the private and public sectors, ESY doctors, and uniformed personnel.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SYRIZA central committee votes on motion of censure against Kasselakis
POLITICS

SYRIZA central committee votes on motion of censure against Kasselakis

Mitsotakis promises widely spread benefits, no spending excesses
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis promises widely spread benefits, no spending excesses

Opposition parties in turmoil
POLITICS

Opposition parties in turmoil

Kasselakis rejects leadership vote, calls for SYRIZA reform
POLITICS

Kasselakis rejects leadership vote, calls for SYRIZA reform

PM to unveil policy agenda at TIF
POLITICS

PM to unveil policy agenda at TIF

Follow the SYRIZA fallout like a pro
IN DEPTH

Follow the SYRIZA fallout like a pro