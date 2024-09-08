POLITICS TIF

PM: ‘Core of Turkish revisionism remains unchanged’

Despite progress in diplomatic relations with Turkey, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized on Sunday that the essence of Turkish revisionism remains unchanged.

“I have never been under any illusions about the challenges of engaging with Turkey. I clearly recognize that the core of Turkish revisionism remains unchanged. The ‘Blue Homeland’ [foreign policy doctrine] remains a significant challenge to our country’s sovereign rights,” Mitsotakis said during a press conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

Mitsotakis, who is scheduled to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN gathering in New York later this month, emphasized that he will continue to address this issue with the Turkish president.

“This is an issue I will persistently raise with Erdogan, as it is a major obstacle in resolving our key dispute over the delineation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone,” he added.

