Former mayor and actor Apostolos Gletsos indicates interest in SYRIZA leadership race

Apostolos Gletsos, former mayor of Stylida in central Greece and once a hugely popular soap opera actor, has announced his intention to run for the leadership of the leftist SYRIZA opposition party.

In a social media post just hours after SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis was ousted by the party’s central committee through a motion of no confidence, Gletsos said, “With deep emotion and a strong sense of responsibility towards the left and the country, I declare my candidacy in the process of electing a new leader for SYRIZA.”

Following Sunday’s motion, an extraordinary party congress will be convened with new delegates to determine the process for electing a new leader.

So far, only MP and former alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis has openly declared his intention to participate in the leadership contest.