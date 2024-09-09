PASOK presidential candidates enter final stretch ahead of Oct 6 election

Candidates for the presidency of PASOK socialists are entering the final stretch ahead of the October 6 election.

The seven contenders for the leadership must submit the required signatures by Monday. Each candidate needs to gather at least 5,000 signatures from party members or the signatures of 15% of central committee members.

On Tuesday, the party’s ethics committee, which oversees the process, will convene to review and officially endorse the candidacies.

A potential issue concerns the candidacy of Athens Mayor Haris Doukas. Article 36 of the party statute prohibits party members who hold, following appointment or election, a remunerated political position in the state, broader public sector, or local government from standing as candidates for single-member bodies.

Incumbent leader Nikos Androulakis has stated that he will not challenge Doukas’ candidacy on grounds of incompatibility. Doukas is currently polling as Androulakis’s main challenger for the position.

The central committee will formally announce the candidacies on September 15.

Meanwhile, Androulakis will visit Thessaloniki in northern Greece this week for meetings and a press conference as part of the ongoing annual trade fair.