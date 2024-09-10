SYRIZA spokesperson steps down in wake of Kasselakis’ ouster

SYRIZA’s spokesperson Voula Kehagia has resigned from her position in the wake of the ouster of Stefanos Kasselakis as leader of the main opposition party.

Her departure follows that of Evgenia Kountouri, head of the party’s press office, and Babis Papadakis, head of Kasselakis’ press office, on Monday.

Regarding the election of a new leader, the party’s political secretariat, which meets on Tuesday, and the central committee meeting in two weeks will decide on the next steps.