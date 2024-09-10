SYRIZA sets leadership elections after Kasselakis’ ouster

Greece’s main SYRIZA opposition will hold a party congress November 1-3 ahead of leadership elections November 24, it was announced Tuesday. A runoff vote will take place December 1.

The decisions come after leader Stefanos Kasselakis was ousted in a vote of no confidence at the party’s central committee meeting Sunday. Kasselakis has not announced his next steps, and all his close aides, including the party spokesperson and his press team, have resigned.

SYRIZA’s secretary announced that the central committee will meet again soon to finalize the details of the congress.

MP Pavlos Polakis, a declared candidate for the leadership, called for early elections Tuesday. “The trauma of SYRIZA must heal quickly with the contributions of its members,” he said, arguing that for the elections should be held by early November.

Other potential candidates include MEP Nikolaos Farantouris, MP Sokratis Famellos, and possibly MP Rena Dourou, although none have officially confirmed their candidacies. Soap opera actor and former mayor of Stylida Apostolos Gletsos has also announced his intention to run.

Kasselakis has not announced his plans, amid speculation about his political future in SYRIZA or the formation of a new party.