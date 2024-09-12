POLITICS

Plan of action for better public health services

Seeking to improve the services provided by and the citizen’s experience with the National Health System (ESY), the Health Ministry presented its plan of action for the coming months.

The measures include free afternoon surgeries for 37,000 patients, financing of hospitals based on their work output – i.e based on how many surgeries are performed, how serious they are, the number of hospitalizations and their duration etc – changing the duty model of hospitals to reduce patient waiting times, and also granting from the beginning of 2025 a financial incentive of 30,000 euros per year to new doctors who choose the specialty of general medicine or pathology. 

The measures were announced a day after the meeting convened by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion on ways to improve ESY services amid widespread complaints about the country’s public health services. 

