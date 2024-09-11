POLITICS

Poll shows ruling New Democracy maintaining a strong lead

[Yannis Papanikos/Intime News]

A poll released on Wednesday showed the ruling New Democracy (ND) maintaining a comfortable lead over rival parties, with main opposition SYRIZA falling to third place behind PASOK.

The survey, conducted by GPO for Star TV, placed New Democracy at 27.2%, PASOK in second with 11.8% and SYRIZA third with 9.3%. Following them are the Communist KKE at 8.3%, nationalist Greek Solution at 8.1%, nationalist Voice of Reason at 4.1%, left-wing Course for Freedom at 3.5% and religious nationalist Niki at 2.7%.

Regarding SYRIZA’s internal elections, announced on Tuesday for November 24 and December 1, the polls showed former PM Alexis Tsipras as the preferred candidate, with Kasselakis a distant second. However, Tsipras has not indicated any intention to participate in the elections.

According to the poll, Tsipras leads with 42.8%, followed by Kasselakis with 17.9%. Sokratis Famellos is third with 17.9%, followed by Pavlos Polakis with 7.4%, Olga Gerovasili with 4.7%, Nikolas Farantouris with 2.3%, and Apostolos Gletsos with 1.2%.

