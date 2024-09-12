Kasselakis will not set up new party, says MP

Ousted SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis will not set up a new party and will remain in SYRIZA, one of his associates has said.

In an interview with MEGA television, SYRIZA MP Theodora Tzakri said that she has been in daily contact with Kasselakis since his removal office following a central committee vote of no confidence.

“Stefanos Kasselakis is in daily communication with a wide circle of people, including MPs. I talk to him every day. [He] was not involved in the leak about the creation of a new party. I am in a position to know. He said he would stand by the membership,” she said.

The MP said she would be at Kasselakis’ side should he decide to run for the leadership again, describing as unprecedented for an elected leader to be deposed by a central committee vote.