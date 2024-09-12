POLITICS

Kasselakis will not set up new party, says MP

Kasselakis will not set up new party, says MP
[InTime News]

Ousted SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis will not set up a new party and will remain in SYRIZA, one of his associates has said.

In an interview with MEGA television, SYRIZA MP Theodora Tzakri said that she has been in daily contact with Kasselakis since his removal office following a central committee vote of no confidence.

“Stefanos Kasselakis is in daily communication with a wide circle of people, including MPs. I talk to him every day. [He] was not involved in the leak about the creation of a new party. I am in a position to know. He said he would stand by the membership,” she said.

The MP said she would be at Kasselakis’ side should he decide to run for the leadership again, describing as unprecedented for an elected leader to be deposed by a central committee vote.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Poll shows ruling New Democracy maintaining a strong lead
POLITICS

Poll shows ruling New Democracy maintaining a strong lead

Kouloglou claims Kasselakis considered leaving politics, mulled media role after EU election results
POLITICS

Kouloglou claims Kasselakis considered leaving politics, mulled media role after EU election results

SYRIZA sets leadership elections after Kasselakis’ ouster
POLITICS

SYRIZA sets leadership elections after Kasselakis’ ouster

SYRIZA spokesperson steps down in wake of Kasselakis’ ouster
POLITICS

SYRIZA spokesperson steps down in wake of Kasselakis’ ouster

Difficult day after for headless SYRIZA
POLITICS

Difficult day after for headless SYRIZA

SYRIZA political drama in the spotlight
PREVIEW

SYRIZA political drama in the spotlight