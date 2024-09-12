SYRIZA to hold emergency meeting on Thursday

An emergency meeting of the main opposition party SYRIZA’s political secretariat will be held Thursday at 8 p.m.

The session will address controversies over whether Stefanos Kasselakis should be considered ousted as party president.

On Sunday, Kasselakis received a vote of no-confidence from the party’s central committee, with 163 votes in favor and 120 against.

Despite this, Corfu MP and Justice Sector Head Alexandros Avlonitis recently published an article titled “The President Has Not Been Ousted.”

Kasselakis’ associates denied earlier reports that he was heading to the party headquarters in Koumoundourou.