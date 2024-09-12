POLITICS

SYRIZA to hold emergency meeting on Thursday

SYRIZA to hold emergency meeting on Thursday

An emergency meeting of the main opposition party SYRIZA’s political secretariat will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. 

The session will address controversies over whether Stefanos Kasselakis should be considered ousted as party president.

On Sunday, Kasselakis received a vote of no-confidence from the party’s central committee, with 163 votes in favor and 120 against. 

Despite this, Corfu MP and Justice Sector Head Alexandros Avlonitis recently published an article titled “The President Has Not Been Ousted.”

Kasselakis’ associates denied earlier reports that he was heading to the party headquarters in Koumoundourou.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kasselakis will not set up new party, says MP
POLITICS

Kasselakis will not set up new party, says MP

Poll shows ruling New Democracy maintaining a strong lead
POLITICS

Poll shows ruling New Democracy maintaining a strong lead

Kouloglou claims Kasselakis considered leaving politics, mulled media role after EU election results
POLITICS

Kouloglou claims Kasselakis considered leaving politics, mulled media role after EU election results

SYRIZA sets leadership elections after Kasselakis’ ouster
POLITICS

SYRIZA sets leadership elections after Kasselakis’ ouster

SYRIZA spokesperson steps down in wake of Kasselakis’ ouster
POLITICS

SYRIZA spokesperson steps down in wake of Kasselakis’ ouster

Difficult day after for headless SYRIZA
POLITICS

Difficult day after for headless SYRIZA