Kasselakis condemns provocations as SYRIZA addresses leadership crisis

Stefanos Kasselakis issued a statement Thursday evening condemning “unbelievable provocations–from false dialogues to fake invitations” during SYRIZA’s emergency political secretariat meeting.

He urged SYRIZA supporters not to organize protest rallies or disrupt the upcoming visit of SYRIZA parliamentary leader Nikos Pappas to the Thessaloniki International Fair.

“In the face of this derailment, calm, patience, and restraint are our strength. Turn your anger into creativity. I’m here,” Kasselakis said.

On Sunday, Kasselakis lost a vote of no-confidence tabled by the party’s central committee with 163 votes in favor and 120 against, deepening the turmoil that has plagued the party since a resounding electoral defeat last year. All of Kasselakis’ close aides, including the party spokesperson and his press team, also resigned.

SYRIZA’s political secretariat is holding an emergency meeting, called by party secretary Rania Svigkou, to clarify Kasselakis’ role after the vote.

Party sources say that, following the vote, administrative and legal responsibilities fall to party director Christos Mavrokefalidis, while the political secretariat oversees political matters.

Kasselakis’ team raised concerns about legal authority, prompting Mavrokefalidis to state that Kasselakis retains responsibility unless he grants power of attorney.

The meeting seeks to resolve the issue.