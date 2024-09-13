SYRIZA’s political secretariat confirms Kasselakis’ removal as party leader

POLITICS

In a vote late Thursday, SYRIZA’s political secretariat confirmed that Stefanos Kasselakis has been removed as leader of the main opposition following a weekend vote of no confidence by the party’s central committee. Seventeen members voted in favor of his removal, with one dissenting vote from MP Theodora Tzakri.

Thursday’s extraordinary meeting of the political secretariat was called due to internal disagreements regarding the consequences of the no-confidence vote, with some officials arguing that Kasselakis should remain in his position until SYRIZA’s congress in November.

Supporters of Kasselakis, who has since vacated his office at party headquarters, gathered outside the premises in Koumoundourou Square, chanting slogans against his political rivals, particularly the so-called “Group of 87,” known for their close ties to former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

In a social media post, Kasselakis condemned the gathering as an “act of provocation” and urged his supporters to exercise “moderation, patience, and self-restraint.”

This marked his first public statement after days of silence and growing speculation about whether he will leave politics or attempt to retain control of the party.

