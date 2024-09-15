POLITICS

Nikos Pappas denies SYRIZA leadership bid rumors

Nikos Pappas denies SYRIZA leadership bid rumors
File photo.

SYRIZA parliamentary group leader Nikos Pappas denied reports that he would be a candidate in the upcoming elections for the SYRIZA presidency during a press conference held as part of the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday.

“There is no such discussion, we are channeling all our efforts into fulfilling the duties assigned to us,” Pappas replied when asked if he would be a candidate for the presidency of the main opposition.

“We address the citizens of Greece and state clearly that the country needs a major progressive change,” he said during his introductory remarks. 

Pappas came in fourth in SYRIZA’s internal elections in 2023, with 8.3% of the vote. 

SYRIZA will hold its leadership elections on November 24, with a potential runoff scheduled for December 1, after the ousting of leader Stefanos Kasselakis in a no-confidence vote during the party’s central committee meeting las week. 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dendias marks genocide of Asia Minor Greeks
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Dendias marks genocide of Asia Minor Greeks

SYRIZA descending into chaos
POLITICS

SYRIZA descending into chaos

SYRIZA MP Polakis regrets backing Kasselakis, outlines leadership vision
POLITICS

SYRIZA MP Polakis regrets backing Kasselakis, outlines leadership vision

SYRIZA’s political secretariat confirms Kasselakis’ removal as party leader
POLITICS

SYRIZA’s political secretariat confirms Kasselakis’ removal as party leader

Kasselakis condemns provocations as SYRIZA faces leadership crisis
POLITICS

Kasselakis condemns provocations as SYRIZA faces leadership crisis

SYRIZA to discuss Kasselakis’ removal in extraordinary meeting Thursday
POLITICS

SYRIZA to discuss Kasselakis’ removal in extraordinary meeting Thursday