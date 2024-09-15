Nikos Pappas denies SYRIZA leadership bid rumors

SYRIZA parliamentary group leader Nikos Pappas denied reports that he would be a candidate in the upcoming elections for the SYRIZA presidency during a press conference held as part of the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday.

“There is no such discussion, we are channeling all our efforts into fulfilling the duties assigned to us,” Pappas replied when asked if he would be a candidate for the presidency of the main opposition.

“We address the citizens of Greece and state clearly that the country needs a major progressive change,” he said during his introductory remarks.

Pappas came in fourth in SYRIZA’s internal elections in 2023, with 8.3% of the vote.

SYRIZA will hold its leadership elections on November 24, with a potential runoff scheduled for December 1, after the ousting of leader Stefanos Kasselakis in a no-confidence vote during the party’s central committee meeting las week.