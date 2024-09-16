Dionysis Temponeras rules out SYRIZA leadership bid amid party turmoil

SYRIZA member Dionysis Temponeras has dismissed media speculation about his candidacy in the upcoming leadership elections for the main opposition party.

“I will not be a candidate for the presidency of SYRIZA, just as I have never been a candidate for MP, mayor, MEP, or regional governor,” Temponeras said on Monday.

Temponeras, who previously served as secretary general of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, resigned from all party positions following the European elections in June, where he sharply criticized then-leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

The SYRIZA leadership election is scheduled for November 24, with a potential runoff on December 1. This election follows the recent removal of Kasselakis after a no-confidence vote during a central committee meeting on September 8.

Recent polls indicate that the party’s support has fallen to single digits, amid bitter divisions following former prime minister Alexis Tsipras’ departure from the party’s leadership.