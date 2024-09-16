POLITICS

Dionysis Temponeras rules out SYRIZA leadership bid amid party turmoil

Dionysis Temponeras rules out SYRIZA leadership bid amid party turmoil
File photo.

SYRIZA member Dionysis Temponeras has dismissed media speculation about his candidacy in the upcoming leadership elections for the main opposition party.

“I will not be a candidate for the presidency of SYRIZA, just as I have never been a candidate for MP, mayor, MEP, or regional governor,” Temponeras said on Monday.

Temponeras, who previously served as secretary general of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, resigned from all party positions following the European elections in June, where he sharply criticized then-leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

The SYRIZA leadership election is scheduled for November 24, with a potential runoff on December 1. This election follows the recent removal of Kasselakis after a no-confidence vote during a central committee meeting on September 8.

Recent polls indicate that the party’s support has fallen to single digits, amid bitter divisions following former prime minister Alexis Tsipras’ departure from the party’s leadership.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nikos Pappas denies SYRIZA leadership bid rumors
POLITICS

Nikos Pappas denies SYRIZA leadership bid rumors

SYRIZA descending into chaos
POLITICS

SYRIZA descending into chaos

SYRIZA MP Polakis regrets backing Kasselakis, outlines leadership vision
POLITICS

SYRIZA MP Polakis regrets backing Kasselakis, outlines leadership vision

SYRIZA’s political secretariat confirms Kasselakis’ removal as party leader
POLITICS

SYRIZA’s political secretariat confirms Kasselakis’ removal as party leader

Kasselakis condemns provocations as SYRIZA faces leadership crisis
POLITICS

Kasselakis condemns provocations as SYRIZA faces leadership crisis

SYRIZA to discuss Kasselakis’ removal in extraordinary meeting Thursday
POLITICS

SYRIZA to discuss Kasselakis’ removal in extraordinary meeting Thursday