Privacy watchdog to examine allegations Doukas sent unsolicited messages

The Hellenic Data Protection Authority has said it is examining allegations that a candidate in the forthcoming PASOK leadership election, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, sent unsolicited electronic messages to potential voters.

The privacy watchdog said it had initiated a procedure “to answer questions raised by the mass media” and “after the submission of relevant complaints” regarding “the alleged sending of unsolicited electronic communications by a candidate for the leadership of a political party ahead of elections.”

Meanwhile, PASOK has announced that a leadership debate between all six leadership hopefuls will take place on September 24. The televised debate will be broadcast on ERT.

The other candidates, apart from Doukas, are: Nikos Androulakis (incumbent); former EU commissioner and minister Anna Diamantopoulou; former culture minister Pavlos Geroulanos; Nadia Giannakopoulou, MP; and Michalis Katrinis, MP.