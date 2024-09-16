New Democracy’s lead over PASOK narrows, poll shows

A poll released on Monday showed the ruling New Democracy’s lead over PASOK narrowing, while SYRIZA has fallen to fourth place.

According to the survey conducted by Alco for Alpha TV, New Democracy stands at 23.7%, PASOK at 13.2%, nationalist Greek Solution at 9.9%, SYRIZA at 9.1%, Communist KKE at 7.7%, religious nationalist Niki at 3.8%, nationalist Voice of Reason at 3.4%, and left-wing Plefsi Eleftherias at 3.3%.

The poll also indicates a clear preference for Stefanos Kasselakis over his predecessor Alexis Tsipras among SYRIZA voters. When asked who could increase SYRIZA’s social and political influence and achieve a better result in the next elections, voters place Kasselakis in the first position with 31%, ahead of Tsipras at 15%.

However, Tsipras has not indicated any intention to participate in the upcoming SYRIZA internal elections.

The poll also highlights a strong lead for PASOK’s current president, Nikos Androulakis, in the party’s internal leadership race. Among PASOK voters, Androulakis secures 28.7%, followed by Athens mayor Haris Doukas (23.1%), veteran former minister and EU Commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou (17.2%), MP and former minister Pavlos Yeroulanos (9.4%), and MPs Michalis Katrinis (4.4%) and Nadia Giannakopoulou (3.3%).

Androulakis is also ahead of Doukas in a potential second-round contest, 43.8% to 33.1%