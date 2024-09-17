POLITICS

Greek PM hails Tzitzikostas appointment as EU transport and tourism commissioner

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Apostolos Tzitzikostas as the European Union’s commissioner for sustainable transport and tourism, following Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s announcement of the executive’s new makeup. 

In a post on social media, Mitsotakis said the appointment of the conservative cadre highlights Greece’s “geopolitical importance and strategic position as a gateway country for trade, energy and networks, both towards the Western Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as to the northeastern end of the Mediterranean.”

He also stressed the “crucial significance” for Greece of being responsible for shipping, a part of the transport portfolio, stressing that mobility and connectivity cannot be considered without including maritime routes.

The prime minister, who appointed Tzitzikostas, a regional governor for Central Macedonia, in August, also expressed satisfaction at Greece being granted the portfolio for tourism.  

Greece, he said, “is a pioneer in sustainable tourism development and can contribute with proposals and initiatives to the end of sustainable tourism and the improvement of infrastructure.

