SYRIZA MP Gerovasili criticizes Kasselakis, remains unclear on leadership bid

SYRIZA MP Olga Gerovasili slammed recently-ousted party leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Wednesday but stopped short of confirming whether she will run for the party leadership in the upcoming election.

“Mr Kasselakis was, unfortunately and despite initial expectations, an unpleasant development for both political and ethical reasons,” Gerovasili said in an interview with Mega TV, claiming that the former leader had bullied several party officials, besides MP Katerina Notopoulou.

“Kasselakis has no place in SYRIZA,” she emphasized.

Kasselakis was ousted by the party’s central committee on September 8 through a motion of no confidence, just a year after his election.

SYRIZA will hold its leadership elections on November 24, with a potential runoff scheduled for December 1.

Gerovasili, known to be close to former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, did not confirm if she will enter the race.

“I need a few days to reach a decision, which I will, of course, make public,” she said.

Amid internal turmoil, SYRIZA’s support has plummeted to single-digit figures in some recent polls.