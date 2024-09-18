POLITICS

11th anniversary of Pavlos Fyssas’ murder to be marked with rally

11th anniversary of Pavlos Fyssas’ murder to be marked with rally

The 11th anniversary of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas’ murder will be commemorated on Wednesday with a gathering in Keratsini, Piraeus, where Fyssas was fatally stabbed by a member of the neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn. 

The rally is set to begin at 5.30 p.m. at the monument dedicated to Fyssas, also known by his stage name Killa P. Protesters will march to the Museum of the Kokkinia Roundup Stockade in Athens, a memorial to the victims of the 1948 roundup and imprisonment of suspected communist sympathizers during the Greek Civil War.

On Tuesday evening, thousands attended an anti-fascist concert at Lipasmata Multifunctional Park in Drapetsona, Piraeus.

Fyssas was murdered on September 18, 2013, by Giorgos Roupakias following an altercation in a local café.

The killing of the 34-year-old led Greek authorities to initiate a crackdown on Golden Dawn, ultimately convicting its entire leadership of running a criminal organization.

Protest Anniversary

