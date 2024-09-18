New poll shows PASOK steadily holding second place

A poll released on Wednesday shows PASOK steadily in second place ahead of SYRIZA, though still trailing significantly behind New Democracy.

According to the Pulse survey for Skai TV, New Democracy leads with 24%, holding an 11-point lead over PASOK at 13%. SYRIZA ranks third with 10%, followed by the Communist KKE at 8% and Nationalist Greek Solution at 7.5%. The left-wing Course of Freedom stands at 4%, while both religious nationalist Niki and nationalist Voice of Reason each poll at 3.5%.

Regarding PASOK’s internal leadership elections, the poll shows that the party’s current president, Nikos Androulakis, remains the favorite.

Among those willing to vote in PASOK’s internal elections, Androulakis secures 27%, followed by former minister and EU commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou (22%), Athens Mayor Haris Doukas (22%), MP and former minister Pavlos Geroulanos (16%), and MPs Michalis Katrinis (4%) and Nadia Giannakopoulou (3%).