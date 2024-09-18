POLITICS

New poll shows PASOK steadily holding second place

New poll shows PASOK steadily holding second place
File photo. [Halina Masluk]

A poll released on Wednesday shows PASOK steadily in second place ahead of SYRIZA, though still trailing significantly behind New Democracy.

According to the Pulse survey for Skai TV, New Democracy leads with 24%, holding an 11-point lead over PASOK at 13%. SYRIZA ranks third with 10%, followed by the Communist KKE at 8% and Nationalist Greek Solution at 7.5%. The left-wing Course of Freedom stands at 4%, while both religious nationalist Niki and nationalist Voice of Reason each poll at 3.5%.

Regarding PASOK’s internal leadership elections, the poll shows that the party’s current president, Nikos Androulakis, remains the favorite.

Among those willing to vote in PASOK’s internal elections, Androulakis secures 27%, followed by former minister and EU commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou (22%), Athens Mayor Haris Doukas (22%), MP and former minister Pavlos Geroulanos (16%), and MPs Michalis Katrinis (4%) and Nadia Giannakopoulou (3%).

Politics Poll

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New Democracy’s lead over PASOK narrows, poll shows
POLITICS

New Democracy’s lead over PASOK narrows, poll shows

Poll shows ruling New Democracy maintaining a strong lead
POLITICS

Poll shows ruling New Democracy maintaining a strong lead

New Democracy holds comfortable lead over SYRIZA and PASOK, poll shows
POLITICS

New Democracy holds comfortable lead over SYRIZA and PASOK, poll shows

Tsipras favored to lead center-left alliance, poll shows
POLITICS

Tsipras favored to lead center-left alliance, poll shows

PASOK climbs to 2nd place, poll shows
POLITICS

PASOK climbs to 2nd place, poll shows

Poll: ND maintains steady lead, SYRIZA edges past PASOK
NEWS

Poll: ND maintains steady lead, SYRIZA edges past PASOK