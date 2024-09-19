SYRIZA says Lebanon explosions will lead to ‘dangerous escalation’

Greece’s main opposition party, SYRIZA, condemned the barrage of explosions in Lebanon on Thursday, saying that these resulted in the deaths of several civilians and “is certain to lead to a further dangerous escalation in the region, with uncontrollable repercussions at the expense of international peace.”

The party urged the international community to take action to impose the necessary self-restraint on all sides to avoid a more generalized conflict, while noting that a solution of the Palestinian problem was a “key” to defusing the crisis in the region.

“It is therefore necessary to support the relevant initiatives of the United Nations for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, for the release of all the hostages, for addressing the humanitarian crisis and restarting reliable negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians, for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital,” the announcement said.